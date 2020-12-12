Five years since Paris, the spirit of the climate agreement lives on

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Five years ago today, 195 countries reached consensus on the terms of the Paris Agreement on climate change. But, while it marked a major achievement, drastic new action is required as we move from a primary focus on Covid-19, to prevent the catastrophic impact of global warming. To reflect on the adoption of the Paris Agreement, and mobilise support for this action ahead of COP26 in Glasgow next year, today sees the virtual 2020 Climate Ambition Summit, an event co-hosted by the United Nations (UN), the United Kingdom (UK) and France in partnership with Chile and Italy. The Climate Ambition Summit will bring together world leaders from governments, business and civil society and hopes to set out new and ambitious targets under the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: namely, mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation to the impact of global warming and financial commitment to support those most vulnerable to climate change. This week, the British High Commission in South Africa and the National Press Club hosted a media briefing, addressed by the ambassadors of France and Italy, the British High Commissioner and Khodani Mulaudzi, of Resilient 40 - a youth activists group which focuses on climate change. French ambassador, Aurélien Lechevallier, outlined the challenges of the Paris Agreement, saying one should imagine an apartment block with 10 landlords trying to decide on a garden, and then imagine 195 counties, each at different stages of development and with different interests, reaching consensus on a framework to address a global issue like climate change.

Italian Ambassador Paolo Cuculi; co-chairperson of the #Resilient40 youth climate activists group Khodani Mulaudzi; British High Commissioner Nigel Casey; and French Ambassador Aurelien Lechevallier at a media briefing on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 co-hosted by the National Press Club. Picture: Val Boje

He highlighted the role South Africa played in co-ordinating the position of the 54 African countries to achieve “the Spirit of Paris” and hoped that this same spirit would be transferred to the summit and on the road to Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) postponed from this year to November next year.

However, he warned, if current trends were not arrested, “we are heading towards four degrees on average of warming by the end of the century”. While this may not sound that bad, Lechevallier described it as “a catastrophe, and said the temperature rise and extreme weather patterns would, in a country like South Africa, be higher than average and “affect everything you know in your environment”.

The importance of having the youth at the negotiating table was raised, with Italian Ambassador Paolo Cuculi saying this was a focus area for the Italian government in the lead-up to COP26.

“What will happen next is up to us now, (but) it is a reminder that the impact of our decisions today will mostly fall on younger generations tomorrow,” he said. From this assumption it was necessary to put a specific focus on the youth in deliberations traditionally seen as technical and political and far from the concerns of society and, in particular, younger generations.

He said while attention had understandably been diverted by Covid-19, one must recall the impressive mobilisation worldwide of younger people on the issue of climate change, not only international figures like Greta Thunberg at the UN, but in Italy as in other countries, the actions of high school and university students to raise awareness of their concerns about the risks of climate change.

Ahead of COP26, Italy will host a Youth for Climate event, with 400 young delegates representing countries which have ratified the Paris Agreement, so their views and concerns and proposals have a place when it comes to tackling the challenge of climate change.

Speaking of Covid-19, British High Commissioner Nigel Casey said with vaccines on the horizon - Britain having started the roll-out of vaccinations this week - “we can begin to see a way out of that crisis” and focus on the threat of climate change “that we cannot yet see a way out of”.

He, like Lechevallier, referred to the particular risk to sub-Saharan Africa and said, contrary to hopes, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from lockdown had been temporary in nature and was being erased as economies started to recover.

He described today’s summit as a “staging post” on the way to Glasgow with a focus on the mitigation aspect, but said in future equal priority would be given to adaptation and finance. “We know, even if we stopped emissions, we need to cope with significant climate disruption,” he said.

Nationally determined contributions (NDCs) were at the heart of the Paris Agreement, and at the time of the briefing 81 countries, represented by heads of state or government, had asked to speak and set out their concrete enhanced plans to shift to a low-carbon sustainable future.

Casey said the UK was committed to assisting South Africa on its journey of transitioning the energy sector. South Africa ranks 14th as an emitter of greenhouse gases due to its reliance on coal for 70% of its energy mix.

Pretoria News