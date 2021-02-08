Food parcels, soup kitchens for informal settlements in Bronkhorstspruit

Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName partnered with retail giant Shoprite to bring food parcels and mobile soup kitchens to informal settlements in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, which have been hit by floods experienced across Tshwane. “We have an ongoing programme to support different communities across South Africa, especially those that are disadvantaged economically. Worse still, we are going through this pandemic. Today we are in Zithobeni communities called Dunusa and Heights where thousands of families are in need,” said #NotInMyName president Siyabulela Jentile, flanked by secretary-general Themba Masango and chief operations officer Mpumelelo Masango. “In partnership with Shoprite, we are bringing food trucks and setting up mobile soup kitchens. Our mission there was to give food to over a thousand people in the community. We do know that some of these interventions we have are not permanent solutions to the problems on the ground, but we are doing our bit as a civil rights movement.” Jentile said the food relief programme had benefited communities in Gauteng and North West provinces. “You will remember that a few weeks ago we were doing the same in North West province and we are continuing in different areas. Next week we will be visiting the community of Verena in Mpumalanga. Different villages there are set to get relief as we continue with this programme,” said Jentile.

“We really thank our corporate partners like Shoprite who through their public relations officer Mo Seabela always come on board when communities cry like this. We have to carry the burden for our less privileged.”

Community member Geelbooi Mahlangu said the informal settlements’ residents had been hard hit by the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“For a very long time, I have not been able to find work. I have lived in this community for around 20 years now and we are still waiting for government services. Now these incessant rains, we are flooded. We live in shacks and when it rains like this, we are the hardest hit. So imagine staying in a place like Zithobeni and you also do not have food,” said Mahlangu.

Representatives from the Mali Martin Polokegong Centre, victim support officers Jabulile Mahlangu and Margareth Mahlangu, also visited the Zithobeni communities on Friday to raise awareness about abuse.

The centre is a shelter that provides safety, emergency and temporary accommodation to women and children who have been exposed to violence and need guidance, support and information on the healing process.

African News Agency (ANA)