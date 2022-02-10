Food scientist Ntombizodwa Moyikwa hopes new book will be able to push young, old to hold on

Pretoria - Motivational books may line bookshelves in their numbers however Gauteng based food scientist Ntombizodwa Moyikwa is hoping her new book will be able to push young and old to hold on for their greater purpose. Taking on the saying that knowledge is power Moyikwa said she decided to write a book titled: "Be Undiluted" to provide others in a similar situation with some of the knowledge and tools she had gained throughout her life.

She said although growing up in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape she was regarded as a lazy child but she still loved reading whatever she could get her hands on and even kept journals, however, she never thought of writing a book one day. "The revelation to write a book just came to me one night as I was evaluating my own life experiences and I felt that I had a lot to share with others, especially witnessing how easily people tend to give up when encountering challenges." Gauteng based food scientist Ntombizodwa Moyikwa has written a book titled ’Be Undiluted’ to provide others in a similar situation with some of the knowledge and tools she had gained throughout her life. Picture: Supplied "I wanted to have something out there that not only seeks to encourage people not to give up until they have fulfilled God's purpose for their life but also show them how we all go through difficult periods that appear insurmountable."

Despite having a full-time demanding job as a food scientist and raising two kids, Moyikwa said she managed to finish writing her book in just 6 months as she would write every evening after work. "Something just kept pushing me to write and my biggest hope is for it to reach and make an impact in the life of just one person be it teenagers, old people, men or women." Moyikwa said the book dealt with her teen years, the need for support systems, and some of the things that watered-down her self-esteem.

At the same time, it also touches on the journey of self-actualisation, her near-rape experience, dealing with the process of healing from a failed marriage of 15 years, and choosing herself. "The main aim of this book is for anyone who reads it to be able to pause and see for themselves what can I learn from the challenges Zodwa has seen and what worked for her." "I'm hoping it will be that whisper to those who need to know that they are not alone even if they are on the verge of giving up because life hands us all challenges. They need to keep pushing until they are able to find God's purpose for their life and that starts with working on themselves."