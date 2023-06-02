Former ActionSA Gauteng secretary Abel Tau forms new party The Transformation Alliance after ditching old one

Pretoria - In a surprise move yesterday, former ActionSA Gauteng secretary Abel Tau announced that he had ditched the United Africans Transformation (UAT), which he unveiled in January this year, and founded a new political party called The Transformation Alliance (TTA). Speaking during a media briefing in Arcadia, Tau said: “While leading the UAT, I was approached by a lot of people who were not comfortable with the association of the UAT with a certain church and that the name was my surname spelt backwards.”

UAT was linked to the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, which has since distanced itself from it. Tau said his new party was committed to work with “South Africans from all walks of life, of different religions, of different races, of different cultures and traditions”. “We took a decision to be a party that will appeal to a diverse group of people. South Africa is going down, fast. We cannot continue in this manner. It cannot be business as usual. We need to go back to basics and get our country on the right track,” he said.

He said that his party aimed to contest next year’s provincial and national elections. “Let’s join hands with the TTA, the party that is already working on solutions to address some of our societal ills. “A party that is committed to getting South Africa back on track. In the next few weeks, we will unpack our offer to the electorate,” he said.

In November last year, he was booted out of ActionSA after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced and he was summoned to an internal inquiry for putting the party into disrepute. Tau, who was also a former MMC for human settlements in the City of Tshwane, talked briefly about the alleged sexual misconduct case, which has since been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “I am happy to announce that the NPA took a decision not to prosecute following my legal representations on this matter.

“I have always maintained that this was a political ploy to deal with me and I am glad that this matter can now be put to rest,” he said. He reiterated that he would go ahead with a court case against ActionSA over its decision to terminate his membership. “It is public knowledge that my membership with ActionSA was terminated in November last year. I am today confirming that I have taken them to court.

“They have been delaying the process with unnecessary antics, but I am proceeding with the matter and will not be deterred,” Tau said. He used the opportunity to lament the socio-economic situation in the country and the high levels of crime. “As things stand, South Africa's unemployment rate edged up to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023, the first rise in over a year, from 32.7% in the prior period.

“The average cost of the household food basket increased by R57.75 (1.2%), from R4 966.20 in March 2023 to R5 023.95 in April 2023. Year-on-year, the average cost of the household food basket increased by R481.02 (10.6%), from R4 542.93 in April 2022 to R5 023.95 in April 2023,” he said. He said crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele this week showed that 6 289 people lost their lives between January and March this year due to violent acts involving firearms, knives, sharp and blunt instruments, stones, and even bare hands. “As per the crime stats, this is a 3.4% increase when compared to the same period last year,” Tau said.