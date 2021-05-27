Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke leads vaccination way

Pretoria - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke was yesterday among the 228 people aged 60 years and older vaccinated against Covid-19 at FF Ribeiro Clinic, located at the old Tshwane council chamber in the Sammy Marks Building.

Justice Moseneke took his Pfizer shot ­publicly in an effort to motivate people still hesitant to go for their inoculation to change their attitudes towards the vaccines.

In the process, he joined the likes of former IEC chairperson Brigalia Bam and ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who used their public standing to mobilise the masses behind the vaccination roll-out.

The 73-year-old Justice Moseneke was accompanied by his wife, Kabo, who was also excited to get her jab.

The Mosenekes told the Pretoria News that they were looking forward to their next vaccination appointments on July 7.

Justice Moseneke said: “My wife and I are here for a vaccination and we are most grateful for this.

“I would like to say to the whole nation: we need our health in order for us to be an advancing nation and developing nation. And the starting point of all the good things that go with our democracy is our freedom with good living health.”

He appealed to people to follow in his footsteps by coming out to take the vaccine, saying doing so would help in many ways, including boosting their immunity.

He said being part of the vaccination process was “a privilege which I think every single South African, particularly those of my age, 60 and older” should take advantage of to “protect themselves, their families, communities and the whole nation”.

Justice Moseneke also sang the praises of the Department of Health for a well-executed vaccination process.

“The process today was rather efficient, I must say; the nurses are excellent and the reception was very well.

“I think the health workers who are here really do take time to be gracious and helpful.

“I got a full explanation of what a vaccine is and what I should expect, and the kind of side-effects, if any, I might get.

“I must commend the Department of Health.

“It is a planned process, and well executed.”

Pretoria News