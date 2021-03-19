Former Miss Limpopo Faith Ndlovu eyes Miss Bachelorette crown

Pretoria - Beauty queen Faith Ndlovu describes herself as a soft but outspoken person who is passionate about childhood development and the safety of women and children. The former Miss Limpopo, who hails from Moletlane village in Zebediela, said her personality traits and modelling background should give her an advantage when she competes for the coveted Miss Bachelorette SA title, scheduled for Polokwane, Limpopo, next month. “I'm very soft, humble, loving, outspoken, crazy about my kids and passionate about childhood development. I’m a natural nurturer and care deeply about everything and everyone. I also love interacting with people from diverse cultures,” Ndlovu said. “My passion has always been and will remain making a difference in the lives of young girls. I would like to join forces with initiatives like Period Confidence and Take A Girl Child To Work because they recognise the importance of early childhood development in women empowerment endeavours. “We need to equip young schoolchildren with all the essentials they need to educate themselves and lift themselves and their communities out of the situations they find themselves in.”

Ndlovu, 33, who studied office administration and computing at the Advanced Technology Training Institute, is one of the women who is expected to strut her stuff at the finale.

The proud mother of two will compete with 10 other hopefuls for the R100 000 prize money and the bragging rights of being the Miss Bachelorette SA 2021 queen.

And catwalk is not a new thing for Ndlovu, a financial adviser at a big insurance firm.

“It all started when my mother used to train a group of ladies modelling in our very own garage and I used to watch them. That’s how I developed my love for modelling and so entered a lot of competitions.

“I entered Miss Bachelorette South Africa because it’s all about women empowerment and making a difference in women's lives and that's what I’m all about. Seeing how beautiful and confident women are when they get on stage made me want to do it as well.”

And it paid off. Apart from winning the Miss Limpopo title in 2007, Ndlovu was crowned Miss Limpopo teen in 2006 and Miss Polokwane in 2007.

The Miss Bachelorette SA competition is an annual event created by former Miss SA finalist Refilwe Mogale, who is the finale’s chief executive officer.

It was created in 2019 for women between the ages of 25-50 who are unmarried, with or without children.

When asked what she would do if she were to be president, Ndlovu replied: “I would strive to have better legislation around issues that affect the safety of women and children. I would make it a top priority to use government funds and resources to create a safer South Africa for us all.”

Pretoria News