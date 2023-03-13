Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela ‘must face the full might of the law’

Pretoria - Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela, who resigned in a huff on Friday, “must face the full might of the law” after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, dispelled information that it issued an insolvency rehabilitation certificate to him in 2018. Calling for legal action, political analyst Dr John Molepo said: “Let this man go to jail if it can be proven that he forged a court order. That will be a highly unethical thing a leader can do.

“What kind of message will he be sending to society?” Molepo expressed concern that the municipality had for weeks been grappling with the issue of political leadership instead of service delivery to residents. Makwarela, who was voted into power on February 28 with the backing of EFF and ANC, also resigned from his political party, Cope.

Cope deputy president Willie Madisha denounced Makwarela’s behaviour, saying it was embarrassing for the party. The ANC in Tshwane said it was disturbed by revelations that the rehabilitation letter submitted by Makwarela was “fraudulent”. Representatives of the multi-party coalition from the DA, ActionSA, FF-Plus, ACDP and IFP on Friday went to the Brooklyn police station to press criminal charges against Makwarela.