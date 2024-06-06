Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams quits as DA councillor

Former City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has called it quits as a DA PR councillor after he was demoted to a backbencher position for almost a year and six months and replaced with the incumbent mayor Cilliers Brink last year. Tshwane Council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana confirmed the resignation, saying he was notified by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) early last month about a vacancy that had been created in the council after Williams stepped down.

Williams’s future plans remain a mystery since he didn’t make the cut as one of party members heading to either the Gauteng provincial legislature or National Assembly after last week’s general elections. Numerous attempts to get hold of him on Wednesday were unsuccessful as his phone rang unanswered with no response to a WhatsApp message sent to him. Williams took over the mayoral position from his predecessor Stevens Mokgalapa who resigned in 2020 after he was implicated in an audio recording dubbed “Sex in the City”.

The recording allegedly captured moments when he was engaged in sexual intercourse with the then roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, who also resigned. In February last year, Williams made a dramatic exit as Tshwane mayor by issuing two resignation letters on two different occasions. The letters motivated the City to seek an external legal opinion to determine their validity.