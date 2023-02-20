Former TUT student concerned about convocation structure meant for alumni

Pretoria - Former Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Gadner Tefu has raised concerns regarding the institution’s convocation structure that is meant for alumni, saying it is “flawed”. The structure is meant for the university’s graduates to gather, discuss and come up with solutions to the challenges besetting the institution of higher learning.

Tefu – the university’s SRC president in 2000 – says that the last convocation gathering held on January 27 was “disruptive” and “uncontrolled” because there were no measures to ascertain if indeed everyone who was present belonged there. In a letter seen by the Pretoria News and addressed to the vice-chancellor, Professor Tinyiko Maluleka, and the registrar, Dr Mike Mushaathoni, Tefu raised his concerns. The letter reads in part: “I must from the onset present my displeasure with the process and systems that were put in place by the university to arrive at this distinguished structure which is meant to serve the ode and legacy of the university.”

He added that on the day of the meeting the presiding officer was subjected to threats of violence and insults, but the meeting was allowed to proceed. Tefu further says people who did not qualify to be there were allowed to participate. “Persons within the vicinity, with or without accreditation, were allowed free movement in and around the venue. Security measures were impossible to enforce.”

He wrote that the university did not have a set of criteria other than being a graduate of the university as a requirement to be at the meeting. “Inverted processes can easily bring the name of the university into disrepute. “I’m wondering if the university is in any position to explain the background of any of the individuals who availed criminal records or social standing of any person campaigning or making themselves available for election to serve the university should be of concern to the university.”

Tefu further proposed that there should be the establishment of a convocation structure to prepare for a “properly” constituted convocation sitting across the country and a sitting of symposiums. TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said the university received the letter and responded to the author. “We have taken note of the recommendations and the university will employ these recommendations moving forward.

“Although the meeting was delayed, members of the convocation did elect office bearers. “Maintaining affinity with our alumni is very important to us,” Tshisikhawe said. “We further appreciate such engagements from our alumni and convocants on university matters,” Tshisikhawe said.