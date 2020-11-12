Four of 11 theatres operational at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Pretoria – The Steve Biko Academic Hospital has been hit by another setback, with four of 11 theatres operational.

This has resulted in a backlog of cardiac patients in need of surgery, with no clear indication of when the situation will be addressed.

Insiders said the waiting time for something as simple as an angiogram procedure now could take up to three weeks. The procedure is an X-ray procedure used for evaluating blockages in the arterial system.

It was claimed hospital staff, including doctors, and patients were frustrated by the delays in doing essential heart surgery as patients waited for weeks in the cardiac wards for operations.

Hospital chief executive Dr Mathabo Mathapelo said some theatres were not operational because air-conditioners had not been working for about a month.