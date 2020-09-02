Four Silverton police captains arrested in connection with R56 million fraudulent vehicle marking tender

Four police captains within the Silverton police have been arrested in connection with the R56 million fraudulent police vehicle marking tender. The four officers who handed themselves over to the police today appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court alongside another co-accused, who also handed himself over to the police on Sunday after he evaded arrest over the weekend. The recent appearances bring the total number of accused in the matter to 36, police officials, retired captains, and administration clerks stationed at the supply chain post in Silverton along with some suppliers. A further 15 of the co-accused appeared on Monday already and were all granted bail of R5 000 each. They will all be facing charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and theft.

The recent arrests form part of the National Prosecuting Authority’s three-year investigations, which in June already witnessed the arrests of 16 senior members of the South African Police Service.

The case relates to the accusations of manipulation of procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles as well as cover quoting of written price quotations for the South African police services.

The alleged incidents according to the Investigative Directorate happened more than two hundred times between the period of April 2016 and 2019.

The quotations include contracts for the installation of palisade fencing, repair of state motor vehicles, gardening services, servicing of forklifts, and painting services, to the sum of R 29 million.

All the accused will reappear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on September 29.

Pretoria News