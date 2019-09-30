Pretoria - A number of fraudulent charity organisations stole food parcels destined for the needy from a feeding scheme called Food Bank launched by the City of Tshwane last year.
The poverty-alleviation project promised to fight hunger in at least 200 000 poor households in the municipality.
During its launch at the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market Social Development MMC Sakkie du Plooy: “In our City there are 200 013 households who go hungry. We have decided that from the Food Bank we will take vegetables and fruits that are available and pass them on to hungry people.”
The hype created by the project motivated farmers to donate vegetables and fruits, which the City distributed to non-profit organisations looking after destitute communities.
However, little did the city knew that some of those organisations pretended to be caring for the poor. They took donations allocated to them and used them for their own benefits.