Fradulent charities in City of Tshwane stole food parcels - audit report









Community and social development services MMC Sakkie du Plooy with Springbok fans. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - A number of fraudulent charity organisations stole food parcels destined for the needy from a feeding scheme called Food Bank launched by the City of Tshwane last year.

The poverty-alleviation project promised to fight hunger in at least 200 000 poor households in the municipality. During its launch at the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market Social Development MMC Sakkie du Plooy: “In our City there are 200 013 households who go hungry. We have decided that from the Food Bank we will take vegetables and fruits that are available and pass them on to hungry people.”

The hype created by the project motivated farmers to donate vegetables and fruits, which the City distributed to non-profit organisations looking after destitute communities.

However, little did the city knew that some of those organisations pretended to be caring for the poor. They took donations allocated to them and used them for their own benefits.



Shocking details about how some unscrupulous non-profit organisations defrauded the feeding scheme were contained in an audit report commissioned by the city to assess its performance.



Du Plooy said: “Some NGOs were found to be fake and not really providing food to the beneficiaries.”



He said the discovery was made about six months ago, but didn’t affect the functioning of the project.



“Food Bank is working as well as ever. It will only collapse if we don’t have people donating food,” he said.



Du Plooy was reacting to comments by the ANC councillor Seabelo Marishane, who had insinuated that the project was no longer in existence.



Allegations that the Food Bank has collapsed surfaced last week during council sitting when Marishane interjected Du Plooy’s speech.



"Bring back our food bank. You must return our food bank where it belongs," he shouted.



Du Plooy told the Pretoria News that he didn’t know why Marishane made noise about the project.



“I don’t know. Please ask ANC councillor Marishane about it,” he said.

While he conceded that there had been challenges faced by the project in the past, he said it was back on track.

“It is up and running and contributing people with food,” he said.



He said the project was closed six months ago to reorganise it. The project used to be under the auspices of both Social and Health Department, but was relocated to Social Department following the unbundling of the two.

Pretoria News



