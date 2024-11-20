France honours two South African art icons

Lali van Zuydam Local artist Mary Sibande and curator Dr Paul Bayliss were recognised with the prestigious Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French government on 18 November 2024.

The awards were presented by Ambassador of France to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, David Martinon, at the French Residence in Pretoria. Martinon described the award ceremony as a celebration of the enduring relationship between France and South Africa. “Honouring Mary and Paul with this prestigious award underscores our shared commitment to creativity, heritage, and cultural exchange,” said Martinon. The Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, established in 1957, celebrates individuals who have significantly advanced arts and literature globally. Sibande and Bayliss join the ranks of other South Africans who have received this accolade, such as dancer Gregory Maqoma and late photographer David Goldblatt.

Sibande, an internationally acclaimed visual artist, is celebrated for her powerful installations and sculptures that explore themes of race, identity, and gender. Her work, featuring the character ‘Sophie’, a Victorian-garbed domestic worker, challenges historical narratives and imagines alternative realities of empowerment. Her art has been exhibited in leading galleries and biennales worldwide, including the Venice Biennale and France’s Lyon Biennale. Through the Occupying the Gallery initiative, Sibande continues to create opportunities for emerging artists, promoting alternative education and support structures for the local creative community. “Through your art, you uplift stories that echo beyond South Africa’s borders, resonating on a universal level. Your creativity and vision continue to inspire audiences worldwide,” Martinon said about Sibande.

Bayliss, curator of art and museum collections at Absa, has been a vital force in supporting and showcasing African art. Bayliss has managed the bank’s extensive art collection, curated over 120 exhibitions, and overseen the prestigious Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award. Now in its 20th year, this award provides South African artists an opportunity to immerse themselves in the French art scene through a residence at Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris. “Your tireless commitment to preserving and promoting African art, particularly in collaboration with France, has created an invaluable bridge between our two countries,” Martinon said about Bayliss.