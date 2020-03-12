Franchise in Hartbeespoort Dam has to pay damages after racks fell on man

Pretoria - A franchised Pick n Pay in Hartbeespoort Dam will have to fork out for the damages suffered by a shopper who ruptured his left bicep in the store after he had reached out to stop a rack from falling after he bumped into it with his trolley. Bradley Stearns, 51, told the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, that he acted in a split second by reaching over his trolley in an attempt to prevent the rack from falling and injuring him and others in the vicinity. He instituted a damages claim (amount unknown at this stage) against Ribispec Ltd, the owner of the franchise store. The owner said his company should not be held liable, as the incident was due to the fault of Stearns. According to the owner, Stearns bumped into the shelving containing racks with his empty shopping trolley.

It was also said that Stearns should have stood back when he saw that the racks were tumbling and not have tried to stop them.

The shop owner also tried to escape liability through a disclaimer at the entrance to the shop, where it was said that Pick n Pay would not be held responsible for any loss or damage or injury sustained on the premises.

The court, however, found in favour of Stearns and said an empty, slow moving trolley should not be able to knock over some shelves.

Judge PA Meyer also found that the store could not hide behind the disclaimer, which was written in smaller script than the rest of the notices, such as the shopping hours.

The judge said a disclaimer should be pertinently brought to the attention of a customer and not by way of an inconspicuous clause.

Stearns told the court he went to the shop on the morning of April 3, 2017.

He said the shop was fairly busy and he pushed his trolley in front of him. He was walking at a leisurely pace.

He made a wide turn into the next aisle as a worker was busy packing goods from a trolley on to shelves. In executing his turn, he bumped the front of his trolley against a steel tube, attached to a rack on which batteries on display were hanging.

In a bid to prevent the batteries and the shelves from tumbling down, he lunged over his trolley to try to grab the shelf.

CCTV footage showed how he immediately bent backwards, grabbing his arm. It appeared his bicep was torn.

The shelf fell forward and on to the floor, but away from him and other shoppers.

Stearns told the judge it happened so fast and that he grabbed the rack instinctively, but with the wisdom of hindsight, he should have stepped back when the contraption fell.

The person who designed the shelving system said trolleys were likely to bump into shelves but this should not cause shelves to collapse.

The store manager testified that during his 24 years in the retail business, this was the first time that this had happened.

But on close inspection, it emerged some racks were not fastened securely with screws and had not been maintained for some years.

The judge said Stearns could not be faulted for grabbing out to the shelf to try to prevent it from falling. He ordered that the franchise had to pay the damages which Stearns could prove he had suffered.

Pretoria News