Freedom Park hosts jam-packed programme to mark Africa Day commemoration

Pretoria - Freedom Park in Pretoria hosted a jam-packed programme to mark Africa Day yesterday.
The programme began with a drumming performance “Silencing the Guns with Drums”, aimed at highlighting the urgency of peace across Africa.
The event paid tribute to the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, now known as the AU.
It also honoured the heroes who died in the struggle to liberate their countries from colonial rule.
The second session focused on a dialogue titled “Xenophobia” with eminent guests on the panel.
The day was a celebration of all that is African, the warmth in relations and euphoria in celebrations, the vibrant culture, food, art, craft, clothing, food, dance and music.
