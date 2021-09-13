Freeway spike suspect ‘not employed by Gauteng government’

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Social Development has refuted claims that a suspect arrested in Limpopo last week was one of its social workers. Last week, the Pretoria News reported that Limpopo police had arrested two people believed to be part of a spiking gang terrorising motorists along the N1 and R101 between Polokwane and Pretoria.

The highway bandits would target motorists by placing spikes on the road, and then rob them at gunpoint when they stop with punctures. The two suspects arrested were found in possession of spikes in a bag, a firearm and ammunition and pliers apparently used to cut the fence along the highway. Two more suspects were later arrested. In a statement, department head Thembeni Mhlongo said: “We have noted the negative story alleging that a social worker using a department car was arrested as part of a syndicate operating in Limpopo responsible for putting spikes on freeways to stop vehicles.

“The department wishes to put it on record, and categorically so, that the arrested suspect is not a social worker in the employ of the department and that the car used by the suspect does not belong to the department.” “We hope this clarity will help to distance and disassociate the department from this matter, and allow our social workers space to continue providing daily social services to the most vulnerable in our society,” she added. The suspects have since been linked to several heists on the targeted roads.