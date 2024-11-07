Fresh corruption claims hit Tshwane metro police as officer filmed soliciting bribe

Less than five months after two metro police officers in Tshwane were fired for terrorising Centurion residents, another officer was caught on camera allegedly soliciting a bribe from a female motorist. The viral video shows the officer driving the woman in a vehicle believed to belong to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), instructing her not to waste time withdrawing money at an ATM.

The incident, captured on video near Fountains Valley, shows several R50 and R100 notes and a bank card visible in the passenger seat. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba expressed concern and confirmed the officer's involvement. “The department affirms that it is, in fact, a member of the TMPD who is implicated in the controversy in which a bribery solicitation is depicted in what appears to be a metro police vehicle,”he said.

He said the TMPD has instituted an internal investigation and will serve the officer with a notice of intention to suspend him. On Tuesday the department said the officer must furnish it with reasons why he must not be suspended within 48 hours. Mahamba said: “A statement from the complainant and the member is required as part of the investigation process. These accusations of corruption are incompatible with the department's beliefs and principles and will be handled decisively.”

He urged victims to come forward and report these corrupt activities to the TMPD, Independent Police Investigative Directorate or the SAPS to eliminate the bad apples from the department. “The public is advised not to pay any financial compensation to TMPD officers. The Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro, has taken a zero-tolerance stance against these corrupt practices and will ensure that any illegal activity by members is not tolerated as it tarnishes the name of the department,”he said. The incident follows previous cases of corruption, including two officers sacked in June for terrorising Centurion residents and another incident in 2022 where TMPD officers allegedly solicited a R12,000 "spot fine" from a couple.