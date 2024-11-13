From numbers to makeup: An inspiring story of a beauty with brains

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) continues to foster holistic student development through its entrepreneurship programme, empowering students to unlock their innovative potential and take charge of their futures. One shining example of this is Koketso Malebana, a remarkable student from Atteridgeville who is balancing academic excellence with entrepreneurial success.

Malebana, pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours in Mathematics at SMU, discovered her passion for makeup artistry at fifteen. Growing up, she would watch her sisters, Kgothatso and Nomsa, apply makeup and ask about the products they used. This curiosity sparked a journey of self-taught skills, leading her to master the art of makeup. “I started by perfecting my eyebrows, and over time, I learned how to do full-face makeup,” explains Malebana. SMU student, Koketso Malebana, driven by her passion and entrepreneurial spirit, founded Kokiie’s Beauty Artistry

In 2022, , a freelance makeup business that caters to clients of all ages. Her services are tailored to various occasions, from graduations and gala dinners to beauty contests and casual outings. Malebana’s business thrives on the joy of making her clients feel confident and beautiful. Beyond her passion, financial necessity played a role in her entrepreneurial journey. “Not having funding for my studies motivated me to start my business. I didn’t want to constantly ask my parents for money, especially with the rising living costs. Running my business allows me to meet my daily needs and focus on my studies without worrying about where my next meal will come from,” she shares. Malebana’s entrepreneurial drive is deeply rooted in her family. Her parents run a decor company, her sister Nomsa owns an environmental waste management business, and her other sister, Kgothatso, operates a catering and decor company. This family legacy of entrepreneurship inspired her to venture into business while maintaining her academic ambitions. “Balancing my studies and business is important to me. I carefully manage my time, taking bookings during my free time or study breaks. Nomsa also helps with the workload when I have many clients,” she adds.