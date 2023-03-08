From prisoner to music star for Lebogang Tshwane Hlabjago

Pretoria - Lebogang Tshwane Hlabjago’s response to financial challenges in the music industry led him to prison. With the stage name Roto, the 42-year-old has managed to turn his life around, plying the trade and his love of music.

From Sekhukhune in Limpopo, Roto now works with music producer Selaelo Selota, who is mentoring him to perfect his craft. “From my young age, music was something that brought an ambience to my soul, only to realise later that I belong to the music legends. “It was 25 years ago, in 1998, when I first wrote and produced my first kwaito demo.

“Due to the rural environment, it went nowhere,” a confident Roto told the Pretoria News. Unlike others, to him music is not a business, although he acknowledges he would have to make ends meet at some point. “This sector is risky. It takes potential, passion and ambition to master it. “I have risked a lot in my life. I think music is what I’m born to do and it is something that I enjoy to do more than anything in this world.

“I’m an ex-convict. Obviously finance was a challenge to me. My negative response is what sabotaged my music journey,” he said. Asked why the stage name Roto, the father of three said: “As Africans, especially the Pedi, we have our very own animals which we celebrate. There are those who celebrate the lion and we call them Babina Tau or Bataung, as the Batswana would say. “So we as Batubatse we celebrate the monkey and Roto in Sepedi is a male monkey. It represents the warrior of my own nation.”

Roto wowed the crowd when he performed at Selota’s one-man show titled Tribes of Tomorrow last week. “It was an amazing concert. To work with a great one-vision team can bring great results. The love of an organised sound and music elements just drove my energy and I did what I was called to do.” In 2010, Roto performed with Mozambican artist Chopper and at Zithabiseni Resort alongside Mahoota, Mshoza and DJ Sdunkero.