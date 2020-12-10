Fun 10km Soshanguve walk to honour late hero Donald Maluleke, benefit orphans

Pretoria - Charity organisations are preparing to embark on a 10km colour fun walk to raise money for orphans and honour Donald Maluleke, who always opened his heart to the underprivileged. Maluleke, founder of the Donald Isaac Maluleke Charity Organisation (Dimco), died in February. Through the event, the organisers want to carry on his legacy and raise funds for a Christmas party for more than 200 children from eight orphanages. The founder of the Clean Up Squad, Khutsi Malala, said the walk would take place on Saturday at Soshanguve’s Giant Stadium from 5am. “The walk is supported by RediCure Emergency Services and Spur Tampico and scores of children are set to get toys, clothes and school uniforms from the drive.

“The organisation roped in the Clean Up Squad to help raise funds for this annual charity Christmas party for the homes, to be held on Sunday.”

Dimco member Mthokozisi Mtshali said they were excited to host the first walk in memory of Maluleke for all his selfless deeds and for being a hero to many.

He said Maluleke was well loved and respected for his continual efforts to change the lives of the less fortunate in the community.

“The walk is dedicated to him. An open invitation to the rest of the city is made to contribute in making Christmas special for the little ones to allow them to have a memorable year-end.”

Clean Up Squad co-founder Reggie Mashiane said the walk was for the entire family and would be fun and filled with lots of activities including aerobics for both the young and old.

He said they felt compelled to be part of the walk because Maluleke shone a light for them in the journey to help the community at large.

“We want this walk to be a lasting legacy and for other kids to continue to benefit in the memory of his name.

We also want to encourage people to drink water during the festive season to promote healthy living,” he said.

The walk is not only meant to benefit children, but also recovering drug users who

have completed their treatment and who will be given jobs to clean and look after participants.

Tickets cost R100. People are urged to donate to orphanages at Standard Bank a/c number 10125834819; reference name and surname or call 084 984 9045.

Pretoria News