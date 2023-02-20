Fun day at Pilditch Stadium for Curro podium athletic meeting

Pretoria - Pilditch Stadium was on Saturday abuzz with excitement during the inaugural Curro podium athletic meeting when about 1 500 aspiring athletes from 45 schools across the country and Namibia competed against each other. The event attracted many spectators, including parents, who cheered on teams participating in sporting activities, including middle-distance heats, sprints, hurdles, discus and high jump.

In attendance were Paarl Boys High School, Menlopark Hoërskool, Paarl Gymnasium, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool and Helpmekaar, among others. One of the participants Pheletso Masilo from Prestige College in Hammanskraal said: “It was actually the most relaxed athletic event I have been to in a while. The atmosphere was just great, even the weather. It was quite cloudy, but it was actually not too bad, because it was hot.” The Curro podium athletic meeting at Pilditch Stadium. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Curro chief executive Cobus Loubser congratulated the athletes, adding: “Thank you especially to all the coaches, parents and guardians who supported the development of our young heroes,” Loubser said.