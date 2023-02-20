Fun day at Pilditch Stadium for Curro podium athletic meeting

Pretoria - Pilditch Stadium was on Saturday abuzz with excitement during the inaugural Curro podium athletic meeting when about 1 500 aspiring athletes from 45 schools across the country and Namibia competed against each other.
The event attracted many spectators, including parents, who cheered on teams participating in sporting activities, including middle-distance heats, sprints, hurdles, discus and high jump.
In attendance were Paarl Boys High School, Menlopark Hoërskool, Paarl Gymnasium, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool and Helpmekaar, among others.
One of the participants Pheletso Masilo from Prestige College in Hammanskraal said: “It was actually the most relaxed athletic event I have been to in a while. The atmosphere was just great, even the weather. It was quite cloudy, but it was actually not too bad, because it was hot.”
Curro chief executive Cobus Loubser congratulated the athletes, adding: “Thank you especially to all the coaches, parents and guardians who supported the development of our young heroes,” Loubser said.
Taking part in the event’s Classic Shoot Out were also professional athletes, who included South African Olympians Akani Simbine, Clarence Munyai, Tlotliso Gift Leotlela, Zakhiti Nene, Thapelo Phora and Carina Horn, World Junior 400m champion Lythe Pillay, World Junior 100m champion Letsile Tebogo and African 400m champion Miranda Coetzee.
Loubser said: “In Latin, Curro means ‘I run’ and so we have a particular affection for athletics. We are deeply committed to extending educational opportunities for young South Africans in all spheres of life. In this instance, we plan to support and nurture the future of South Africa’s athletics in events such as this one where we can celebrate excellence and inspire camaraderie across many communities.”
