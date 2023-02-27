Fun galore at University of Pretoria Rag day

Pretoria - University of Pretoria students at the weekend delivered yet another successful Reach out And Give (Rag) initiative to raise funds to assist those in need of financial assistance. In what was the second Rag since the Covid-19 pandemic, students went all out to deliver various fun-filled activities to gain the financial muscle to reach out to those in need as they entered another academic year.

Rag chairperson Kwanda Dweba said preparing an event for 2 000 people was not an easy task, but it was fulfilling as it enabled the development of students through their participation in community engagement activities. The Rag subcouncil – which comprises the residences, faculty houses and day houses – got together to create crafts out of recyclable material, to be sold at the crafts market. A talent show was also held, along with various cultural and sporting activities. Members of the public enjoyed games, which were open to everyone and included jumping castles. All these occurred simultaneously with an entertainment event, while some people also donated blood.

Dweba said: “Rag means a lot to the student community because it also assists the Student Nutrition And Progress Programme. Through this programme, students can be able to apply if they are financially needy and can be given meal vouchers or food parcels to overcome their challenges. “The university ensures that hunger is one obstacle we need to remove to ensure that students are not compromised in terms of attaining academic success. “This is the second Rag post-Covid-19. Last year’s Rag of Hope Day took place under strict measures, but the event was a success. This is a huge event on the UP calendar, meaning that it plays a huge role in student life as well.

“Having the event back post-Covid-19 brings us so much because we are able to introduce student life activities to our first-years and senior students who may have not known about it. “Through planning there are certain departments which you may need, and the university is able to direct us to the right people, which makes our job very easier. The support given by the university is overwhelming ... the university assisted us with marketing our event also.” Dweba said they were still in awe at how successful the event was.