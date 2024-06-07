Funeral details of murdered Soshanguve siblings disclosed

The two children who were shot and burnt in a shack on Sunday afternoon at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve Extension 6 are being buried on Friday. The funeral service of Louis Manganye’s children Tinyiko, 7, and Mpfumo, 4, is taking place in Block H, Soshanguve, at the home of their mother, Itumeleng Mashaba. They will then be taken to their final resting place at Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery.

A candle-lighting ceremony in memory of the two children was held late on Thursday afternoon. On Sunday, a group of armed suspects arrived at a shebeen and fired shots at the patrons. The suspect in the murder of the children is believed to have been part of that gang. Two of the victims, a male and a female, died on the scene, and the other four were taken to the hospital.

The suspect proceeded to Manganye’s residence, where they shot the children and set alight the shack where they were sleeping. Mashaba, who had entered through the back gate from her neighbour’s place, heard a voice of a man speaking to her children asking about their parents’ whereabouts. She said she could hear the suspects telling the children they would die for the money their father was collecting for the upkeep of the informal settlement.

It is believed that Manganye left a crime-fighting structure in the community three months ago, leaving it in the hands of an unruly mob. The group then started going around demanding R50 for protection and payments for electricity and water. Manganye said the last time they spoke to the suspect, he had promised to bring his donation to him.