Gauteng Department of Education, teachers unions urge parents to send children back to school

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education, teachers unions and other stakeholders in the sector have urged parents whose children are still at home to send them back as soon as possible. According to them, this will enable them to catch up with what is left of the 2020 school calendar. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was all systems go since schools reopened on Monday for all grades, with no incidents or disruptions reported by yesterday afternoon. Mabona said in order to conform to Covid-19 protocols, the department would be using a rotational system to ensure that not all learners were at schools at the same time, to avoid unnecessary overcrowding. To this effect, Mabona said the preparations for reopening included reworking the various schools schedules and timetables to enable them to adapt to the “new normal”.

“Indeed we are pleased with our plans so far. We just want to appeal to parents to support schools, educators and learners accordingly during this phase.

“We are happy with the first days of welcoming the majority of our learners, and looking forward to receiving Grades 5 and 8 on August 31.”

DA provincial spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho expressed a similar view for parents to send their children back to schools without further delay.

Ramulifho said although a large number of learners had returned by yesterday - 78% to be accurate - much more needed to be done to ensure the remaining learners did not fall through the cracks.

“Those parents who will not be sending their children back to school must apply for home-schooling immediately, so that their children do not miss a day of schooling. It is compulsory for any child of school-going age to access basic quality education.

“We should avoid learners dropping out by ensuring that all learners go back to school.”

He said the DA would hold the department accountable to ensure that all schools adhere to health regulations and provide quality personal protective equipment to both learners and teachers.

Secretariat officer for the South African Democratic Teachers Union Xolani Fakude added that all four teachers unions were behind the move to resume teaching and learning in the country albeit with a few reservations.

Fakude said the reason for calling on parents to send children back was important given that learners, especially those in township and rural schools, had fallen behind immensely due to the frequent closures experienced.

What was of concern, however, he said, was information from their members that they were struggling with restructuring classes and timetables.

He said the information taken from a survey the union conducted recently, involving 7300 participants, indicated that a number of issues still remained a “grey area” for their members.

Fakude said most of the complaints surrounded the restructuring of classes given the limited capacity of learners allowed at schools, the allocation of substitute teachers, and even the poor quality of the personal protective equipment for learners in the lower grades.

“A lot of challenges still remain and we are to continue engaging the department on these but for now we remain optimistic and urge parents to send their children back but only where the compliance is met.”

