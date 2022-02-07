Gauteng education department faces legal action over electrocuted learner

Pretoria - More than five years after a matric learner died at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, after being electrocuted, the infrastructure at the school remains a serious risk to learners’ rights and lives. This is according to the Section27 public law centre, which will be adding its voice to an application due to be heard today in the South Gauteng High Court.

The court will be asked to intervene to ensure that the equipment is repaired and properly secured so a tragedy like this never happens again. The application was brought by Gladys and Meshack Mahudu, after the death of their daughter, Maubrey Mahudu, in 2017, two days before her 18th birthday. She was electrocuted outside a mobile classroom, allegedly because of the Gauteng education department’s failure to timeously replace electrical equipment necessary to protect learners from electrocution.

Maubrey died after she touched a metal door frame during a storm. Her parents are bringing the application to protect other learners at the school from being harmed or killed in similar circumstances to their daughter. Section27 will ask the court’s permission to enter the proceedings as a friend of the court.

The purpose of the application is to prevent the continuing violation of the constitutional rights of learners to basic education. It will be argued that learners are entitled to be educated in an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being. Section27 said it wants to be part of the proceedings to highlight a pattern of neglect for the safety of learners in the care of the department.

Unsafe infrastructure, combined with an absence of accountability and lack of care on the part of public officials to address safety concerns, has led to many instances of violations of learners’ rights, including the preventable deaths of learners, it said. It will be argued that the incident happened because circuit breakers, earth leakage and other electrical equipment had been repeatedly stolen, which made the environment unsafe. If the court grants Section27 permission to intervene, it will, among others, make legal submissions regarding the obligations of the department to ensure the safety of learners at school in terms of the Constitution.

Julia Chaskalson of Section27 said although the incident occurred some years ago, the Gauteng department of education did not confirm that it had addressed the unsafe infrastructure. “Learners at the school therefore remain at risk of serious injury or death. Risks to learners’ safety and rights need to be prevented at all cost, and where dangerous infrastructure is flagged, as was the case at this school.” She said provincial departments should remedy the situation timeously, so catastrophes never occurred again.