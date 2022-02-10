Gauteng education has plan for pupils who failed matric exams

Pretoria - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has initiated a bid to look out for learners who did not pass their matric exams, with a view to assist them to “build their future”. Lesufi announced his vision yesterday to Eersterust residents who had gathered at the civic centre during government's service delivery outreach programme.

The programme was in line with the provincial government’s commitment to resolving service delivery challenges in communities. Accompanied by three MECs working within the social cluster, Lesufi said: “Gone are the days when we need to concentrate on those that are doing good. We need to concentrate on those who need our assistance. Second chance is not the end of the world. You give a child a second chance and they will learn from their mistakes, and be good children and society will be saved.” He expressed worries that “our education system” only helped learners who passed at school and seemed to forsake those who did not make it.

He urged residents to help in tracing children who did not succeed in Grade 12 by sharing their physical addresses and contact numbers with the department. “We want to hunt for them and plan their future with them because if we don’t do that they will either be in a queue for social grants, or be in a queue at the magistrate’s court. “And if not – at the prisons.

“Even if we can save one child we would have saved another child from doing wrong things,” Lesufi said. He said he had already spoken to many companies that undertook to assist failed matric learners. Social Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe highlighted the recurring problem of drugs in communities, saying the statistics of those going back to doing drugs after being assisted to quit the habit was too much.