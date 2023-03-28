Gauteng government must intervene and place Tshwane under administration, say picketers

Pretoria - The Gauteng government must intervene and place the embattled City of Tshwane under administration again for the interests of the public. This call was made by picketers who travelled from various townships to the City's headquarters Tshwane House to say "enough was enough" with the politics that affect service delivery.

Members of the United African Transformation party, led by Abel Tau, joined a group of security guards and meter readers who were also protesting outside Tshwane House. The crowd found it fitting to make the call for the MEC for the Department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, and e-governance, Mzi Khumalo, to evoke Section 139 of the Constitution while council was sitting for the purposes of electing a mayor. Members of the United African Transformation party, led by Abel Tau, joined a group of security guards and meter readers who were protesting outside Tshwane House, demanding permanent absorption and unpaid three month's salary. @CityTshwane #TshwaneCouncil #tshwanemayor pic.twitter.com/tMuzhrwPwl — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) March 28, 2023 Section 139 empowers a provincial executive to intervene in the affairs of a municipality that cannot or does not fulfil an executive or legislative function in terms of the Constitution.

Tau said the City could not go ahead on auto-pilot anymore since the resignation of former mayor, Randall Williams, which was followed by council disputes when former speaker of council, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, ascended to the position. Makwarela did not last more than 10 days. He was bust for submitting a fake letter. According to Tau, service delivery has plunged in the last couple of weeks, and this was even clearer when people in Skierlik Informal Settlement on Monday blocked roads in Mamelodi to complain about service delivery.