Gauteng government to conduct lifestyle audits on officials

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that all MECs and government officials in the province will have to undergo lifestyle audits and polygraph tests in order to win the fight against corruption. Makhura said the city was following in the footsteps of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, which have already conducted lifestyle audits as instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was addressing the media at the provincial legislature in Johannesburg on Tuesday where he conceded that the police were not coping with crime in the province.

Makhura also spoke about the embattled Department of Health in the province and the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). “MECs will go through a process that will enable them to get a full top secret security clearance. There are two provinces that have done lifestyle audits the way president Ramaphosa has prescribed. “The end process of this is that all the MEC’s will do a polygraph test.

“We are working with the state security agency which has completed the work they have done. The polygraph test is very important for us, it's what we call the gold standard ... to set a precedent that even when officials are appointed as MECs they must undergo the lifestyle audits that will asses their income and the fullness of their competence.” Makhura added that the audits would also include the assessment of qualifications. “If you claim you have such a qualification, it will be verified. This will also include if you are involved in any crime. This will also include checking tax compliance.”

He said the polygraph tests were scheduled for September and all the MEC’s would go through the test. “This is a way of dealing with corruption and malfeasance because given where our country is, it is worth setting the standard for ourselves. “It's a decision of the Department of Public Administration that says the lifestyle audits must apply to all the officials in government.”

