Gauteng High Court sides with government: Garden Route and Eastern Cape beaches will remain closed

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, turned down three applications by various stakeholders for beaches along the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape to reopen.

On Wednesday Judge Hans Fabricius confirmed the declaration by the government earlier this month that these beaches will remain closed until January 3.

The judge said this step taken by government in a bid to try and curb the spread of Covid-19, especially during this second wave, was necessary and not irrational.

Judge Fabricius pointed out that the applicants - the Great Brak Business Forum, along the Garden Route, the Kouga Municipality which runs Jeffreys Bay, and the Buffalo Bay Homeowners Association - made vague statements as to why these beaches should be opened. These statements were not substantiated, he said.

On the other hand, government consulted with medical and other experts before it decided to close these beaches, which fall in what is currently the three hotspot Covid-19 areas.