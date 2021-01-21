Gauteng police, business leaders join forces to counter crime

Pretoria - Gauteng police are joining up with Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) to utilise expertise, information, processes and technologies within the business community towards enhancing crime fighting initiatives.

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela held a meeting with BACSA which assessed the milestones reached towards establishing a state-of-the-art integrated command centre which will co-ordinate the joint effort, South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

To this end, SAPS, BACSA and the private security industry were involved in the Eyes and Ears Initiative, a crime fighting project premised on a streamlined information sharing model, she said.

Through the initiative, the private security industry augments SAPS’ situational awareness through its geographic footprint, boosting responsiveness to crime hotspots as well as violent crime.

“Mawela emphasised the importance of creating a comprehensive risk profile of the project to ensure that identified obstacles that have previously stalled the project take-off, are mitigated,” said Peters.