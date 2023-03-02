Gauteng urged to find solution before taps run dry for unbearable durations

Pretoria - Water challenges experienced in Gauteng municipalities have led to a call for spheres of government to unite to find a solution before taps run dry for unbearable durations. Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have been experiencing infrastructure vandalism, coupled with inevitable operational maintenance shutdown schedules and the impact of load shedding.

Moreover, the water infrastructure in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg has aged, while significant population growth has rendered their water treatment plants under-capacitated. Recently, Tshwane experienced a series of water availability challenges owing to plants operating under-capacity, vandalism and maintenance issues. In addition, failure at Rand Water’s pump stations ultimately meant the City had to prepare for shortages from its bulk supplier.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for the Infrastructure Department, Nico de Jager, said Rand Water had been leaving Gauteng residents without water frequently of late. Just one day after the vandalised Palmietfontein pump station had been repaired, he said, another burst pipeline meant that residents in parts of Ekurhuleni, Primrose and Tshwane were left without water. “It is high time that the Gauteng government stepped up and set up an inter-governmental task team to deal with the vandalism and to protect key infrastructure,” said De Jager.

The incident was a double blow to many residents suffering from two pipeline bursts in five days because of Rand Water’s lack of maintenance and the effect of load shedding on the provision of water and sewer lines, he said. “For a long time now, we have been aware that maintenance – just like the protection of infrastructure – has become a significant problem at Rand Water. “As a result, our residents are feeling the brunt of these systemic failures.

“Damaging water infrastructure is robbing our people of life and livelihoods. “It is tantamount to treason.” Rand Water shut down the pipeline which meant that parts of the City would be negatively affected as Rand Water reservoirs would drop to zero.

Another incident of vandalism occurred in the Germiston area on Sunday, which further compromised supply. “The most recent information from Rand Water indicated that this incident could lead to water shortages “for a number of days”. The DA in Tshwane called on the Department of Water and Sanitation to deploy additional security to support Rand Water in securing its infrastructure.