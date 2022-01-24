Gauteng's top achiever Kristen Erasmus receives full study bursary, training contract with PwC

Pretoria - Excellent matric results have helped Kristen Erasmus from Waterkloof Hoërskool score a full study bursary and a training contract with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) after she was announced Gauteng's top overall achiever. Erasmus scored 9 distinctions in Afrikaans Home Language, English Home Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, Accounting, Business Studies, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Alpha Maths. Her lowest mark was 89%.

On Friday, Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi announced the overall results in the province and also awarded top performing learners. During the ceremony, Erasmus was announced the top overall performing learner in the province for the 2021 NSC exams and Nadia Schmidt also from the same school came second. The two were also part of the top seven achievers in the Tshwane South District. Erasmus along with other students received a laptop, a Wi-Fi router which will be topped up with 15 GB of data each month for the next 6 months, and a varsity combo box which included appliances.

All the learners who were awarded also received a full study bursary at the university of their choice. In addition, Erasmus got R12500. The 18-year-old said she wants to be a chartered accountant and plans to study Bcom Accounting Science at the University of Pretoria. "I love accounting, it was one of my favourite subjects in school. I also love working with numbers. There are also a lot of career options with a degree in accounting," she said.

Despite being the top academic achiever in her grade since grade 8, she said being the top achiever in the province was a bit overwhelming at first. "Yes, I was expecting 9 distinctions, because I always got distinctions in all my subjects. I just did not expect to be the top achieving learner in Gauteng. However, I am excited and happy." Erasmus said the few weeks after the July holidays and before the preliminary exams started were very tough, because they had a lot of work to cover before the final exams and not a lot of time.

"Some days we had classes from 06:00 until 17:00 and those days were very tough. Luckily we as a matric class pushed through and put in all the necessary work. Our teachers were also there to assist us. "My school and the teachers did everything they could to prepare us to the best of their abilities for the exams and my family was very supportive and encouraging. I also knew what my goals were and what I had to do to achieve them." Erasmus said the matric class of 2022 should just take it day by day and make the most of what they have, because the pandemic can disrupt their plans very quickly.

"They should use all the time they have effectively, even if it is not a lot, and every resource at their disposal to work and to prepare for the exams." Erasmus' mom, who did not want to be named, said as a family they were extremely proud of their daughter. "From the day Kristen was born she never ceased to amaze us, we are so proud of her and feel extremely privileged that we were chosen to raise her, what a joy ride!"