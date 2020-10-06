Gautrain services continue to run smoothly despite wage strike by workers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Gautrain contingency plans continued to run smoothly despite some workers continuing their strike action for improved wages. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said Bombela Operating Company, the Gautrain builder and operator, was pleased that the strike has not really affected measures put in place to assist commuters. Employees affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South African (Numsa) embarked on day two of a tools down demonstration demanding an 8% wage increase against the company's proposed 4.1% Nayager said as things stand the company was pleased that the contingency plan was working well and a service was being provided to its passengers. This was despite some of the workers participating in the strike without pay, on a no work no pay basis; as per the provisions in the labour relations act.

"Since the start of business in the morning, trains have been operating according to our contingency plan and with no disruptions.

"During the peak periods, trains will be available every 15 minutes on both the North-South and East-West lines.

"During the off-peak period, trains will be available every 30 minutes on both lines. The bus services are unaffected by the strike and continue to operate according to the standard schedule, she said.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said their members remain determined to demonstrate for what will be fair to them, and plan to intensify the strike until Gautrain makes an effort to meet them halfway.

"We are going to find out through our shop stewards when Gautrain is ready to come back to the table and negotiate with us meaningfully instead of just forcing us to accept their 4.1% increase.

"They have also made a claim that our demands would come up to a 26% wage increase but we don't even know where they get that from.

"In our meeting where minutes were taken, we asked for an 8% increase. It's surprising that they say they have never seen this 8% offer. This was in fact a big drop from us as we initially wanted a two figure increase of around 15%" she said

Gautrain commuter Koketso Madiba said she was happy that the strike has not caused an inconvenience as she had feared after hearing about it in the news. She said she travels regularly between Sandton and Pretoria and could not afford to be delayed.

Gautrain has also been issuing sms notifications to its passengers advising that its trains would continue operating at 15 minutes intervals in peak periods, between 5.30am and 9ma and 5pm and 7pm.

"The bus services are unaffected by the strike and will operate to schedule," Gautrain communicated.

Pretoria News