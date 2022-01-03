GBV on increase in Limpopo as man shoots wife then turns gun on himself

Pretoria - While the country is still reeling in shock after Enoch Ndou, 52, allegedly sprayed a family of seven with bullets, at Jimmy Jones village, near Malamulele, in the early hours of Christmas Day, leaving them all dead, another man shot dead his wife and turned the gun on himself the next day. Vivi Maropane, 31, was buried on Friday after she was shot allegedly by her husband Michael Mahesu. He turned the gun on himself at their home at Rockview New Stands, Namagale near Phalaborwa on Reconciliation Day.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said community members reportedly heard a gunshot sound at the house and rushed to the scene. “On arrival, they found the woman in a pool of blood. Investigations indicated the suspect shot his wife.” After the funeral on Friday, spokesperson for the deceased, Jonas Mahesu, said the family were still in shock at having lost both family members. Among the dignitaries who attended the funeral was Mopani District Municipality mayor, Pule Shayi.

Limpopo MEC for Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoale, said it was disturbing to see incidents of GBVF continuing to rise in the province. Rakgoale was speaking at Matikoxikaya village outside Phalaborwa during her visit to the Mahesu family. Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, urged the community to desist from resorting to violence when facing domestic challenges and instead to seek assistance from available platforms.