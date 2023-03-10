General Jabulani Mbuli bows out as the Chief of the SANDF Logistics Division

Noxolo Miya Lieutenant-General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli yesterday bade farewell and handed over command of the SANDF’s Logistics Division to Lieutenant-General Xolani Brian Ndlovu.

Mbuli served as the chief of the Logistics Division from July 2017 until January this year. Yesterday, the SANDF hosted a parade to mark the handover and to bid him farewell. Born in Springs, Gauteng, on November 10, 1963, Mbuli joined Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1981 and began his military career as a section commander in Angola.

Lieutenant-General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli bade farewell and handed over command of the SANDF’s Department of Defence Logistic Division to Lieutenant-General Xolani Ndlovu. The SANDF hosted a parade to mark the handover of power. @SANDF_ZA #SANDF pic.twitter.com/uLhX7qvJga — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) March 9, 2023 He rose through the ranks in the military over the years. After his return to South Africa in 1995, he was integrated into the SANDF, and later appointed chief of logistics. At the event, held at the Logistics Support Formation sportsground in Lyttelton, men and women of the army divisions paraded and marched under his watchful eye.

The outgoing chief went onto the ground to assess the code of conduct for uniformed members, after which the military held a religious observation for him. In his farewell speech, Mbuli thanked his former colleagues for the love and respect shown towards him, and said he would take his retirement as a holiday. To the amusement of those in attendance, he told of the number of times when he would apply for his annual leave and go on holiday, only to be called back by his superiors before it had ended because he was needed at work.