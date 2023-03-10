Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

General Jabulani Mbuli bows out as the Chief of the SANDF Logistics Division

Chief of Logistics at the SANDF Lieutenant-General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli hands over the sword of command Lieutenant-General Xolani Brian Ndlovu. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Chief of Logistics at the SANDF Lieutenant-General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli hands over the sword of command Lieutenant-General Xolani Brian Ndlovu. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Published Mar 10, 2023

Share

Noxolo Miya

Lieutenant-General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli yesterday bade farewell and handed over command of the SANDF’s Logistics Division to Lieutenant-General Xolani Brian Ndlovu.

Mbuli served as the chief of the Logistics Division from July 2017 until January this year.

Yesterday, the SANDF hosted a parade to mark the handover and to bid him farewell.

Born in Springs, Gauteng, on November 10, 1963, Mbuli joined Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1981 and began his military career as a section commander in Angola.

More on this

He rose through the ranks in the military over the years.

After his return to South Africa in 1995, he was integrated into the SANDF, and later appointed chief of logistics.

At the event, held at the Logistics Support Formation sportsground in Lyttelton, men and women of the army divisions paraded and marched under his watchful eye.

The outgoing chief went onto the ground to assess the code of conduct for uniformed members, after which the military held a religious observation for him.

In his farewell speech, Mbuli thanked his former colleagues for the love and respect shown towards him, and said he would take his retirement as a holiday.

To the amusement of those in attendance, he told of the number of times when he would apply for his annual leave and go on holiday, only to be called back by his superiors before it had ended because he was needed at work.

He wished his successor well in his new role and gave him a sword to mark the change of command.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

SANDFumKhonto we SizweMilitaryJobsCareers

Share