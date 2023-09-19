George Matsobane Senosha’s vision for Rotary opens up new opportunities

Pretoria - Dr George Matsobane Senosha, synonymous with excellence, leadership, and community building, has returned from Lusaka, Zambia, after an intensive six-day engagement at the 5th All Africa Rotary International Institute. Senosha’s remarkable journey and achievements are making headlines as he becomes a trailblazer and the first black South African to occupy the prestigious district governor position in the 118-year history of Rotary International and the 103-year history of Rotary in South Africa.

This historic milestone marks a significant turning point in the Rotary movement, symbolising the embodiment of Rotary’s core values of service, diversity, and inclusion. Senosha’s election as district governor not only shatters glass ceilings but also opens up new vistas of opportunity for Rotary’s engagement in South Africa and across the African continent. Senosha will unveil an ambitious plan to reshape the Rotary landscape in South Africa, which he passionately calls “Shifting the Paradigm.” His vision is to create awareness and extend Rotary’s reach into the hard-to-reach corners of communities where immense needs exist. At the heart of Senosha’s strategy is the formation of 103 rotary community corps, a number symbolising Rotary’s long-standing presence in South Africa and Africa. The corps will serve as dynamic agents of change, strategically aligned with the first Rotary Club ever established on the African continent – the Rotary Club of Johannesburg. They will actively address local communities’ unique challenges, providing sustainable solutions that uplift and empower those in need.