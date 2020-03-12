George Mukhari Academic Hospital nurse had human placentas in car

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital has launched an investigation into the theft of organs at its facility after one of its nurses was arrested with human placentas on the front passenger seat of his car. The 36-year-old nurse from the hospital was arrested by members of the Pretoria Flying Squad last week when they spotted his strange behaviour while they patrolled the N4 ­Rosslyn off-ramp. In his possession, the officers found two boxes of surgical gloves, a mask and three boxes containing human placentas, with names on them. Hospital spokesperson Zwide Ndwandwe said the male nurse in question was indeed employed at the hospital. Ndwandwe said the employee was suspended immediately after the hospital became aware of his conduct. He was in police custody. “We believe that the arrested official was not acting alone. As such, an investigation was initiated by the hospital that is currently under way.

“The hospital will allow law enforcement agencies to go through their processes. Once they have been concluded, we will definitely proceed with disciplinary proceedings in terms of the policy guidelines.”

For now, however, Ndwandwe said the hospital was collecting CCTV footage that would be used as part of the evidence in the investigation.

Police spokesperson Constable Bontle Rahatji said the nurse had been apprehended by officers on patrol, who had noticed him moving items from his boot to the vehicle’s front seat while wearing gloves.

Rahatji said that when he was asked what he was doing with the placentas, he said he was selling them to sangomas for R3000.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of possession of stolen property and human tissue.

Meanwhile, traditional healer and member of the African National Healers Association, Alice Nche, denounced the use of human parts in any rituals.

Nche said real healers did not make use of human parts .

“We know people claim that using certain parts like the placenta bring luck, but its not true. This is why we make sure we teach and stress, especially to the new entrants, to stay away from such practices.”

Pretoria News