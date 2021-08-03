Given a second chance Kgothatso Dithebe is hoping to be crowned Miss SA 2021

Pretoria - Centurion beauty Kgothatso Dithebe is hoping the second time around will indeed be the charm to help her take over the coveted title of Miss South Africa 2021. This as Dithebe, 26, was announced as the only contestant from Tshwane to make it through to the Top 10 spot following days of interviews, eliminations and thousands of public votes received alongside the pageants judging panel.

Even though Dithebe said she would have loved for all four of the contestants from Tshwane to make it through to the finals, she was excited she would be representing the City and its uniqueness. From the unique historical buildings, vibrant townships and its own lingo, Dithebe said the City still had much to show off and be proud of. "Failure to me means trying again but this time with experience. I want women to know that they are strong, capable and they are worthy of doing whatever they put their mind to.

"I have learnt that this is bigger than me. This is about my purpose and my message that needs to be spread across all borders and I need to empower others by making them understand that every part of you and your life is beautiful." Dithebe said this as she was no stranger to the limelight, coming in as one of the Top 5 finals during the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant. She said what has encouraged her during the journey and after being named as one of the contenders was a dream she had about the woman who had raised her who had since died.

"After that dream, I immediately thought I had to go home. I know she is with me during the journey and she is extremely proud of me." "This platform is about empowering women, being a voice, and carrying a baton from one woman to the other, and encouraging women to be themselves and not letting any circumstance determine their future." The Gauteng province has four finalists in the Top 10 and they are Cheneil Hartzenberg, 24, Moratwe Masima, 25, Tiffany Francis, 22, all from around Johannesburg as well as Dithebe.