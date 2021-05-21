Given Mabunda takes Capricorn FM airwaves by storm

Pretoria - Former Tshwane FM star Given Mabunda is making waves at Limpopo’s Capricorn FM, where he presents the popular CTM Urban Hot 40 every Saturday.

After making a name for himself in the capital city, the man previously known as Given Littleman got an opportunity to “sit-in” on Capricorn FM in 2017.

Two years later, he was offered a contract to host the music show.

From the age of 15, Mabunda’s passion for radio was already burning.

He started off as a music compiler, and eventually hosted his first radio show called RockaFella. Mabunda was born in 1996 in Tzaneen, but spent most of his life in Gauteng.

His upbringing was similar to that of other children, he said.

“It was filled with a lot of music and playing, but the love for deejaying began at the age of 12.

“With radio, my mother wanted to be a radio broadcaster and I went with her to some of the auditions.

“I attended Grade 1 in Parktown Public School and later moved to Piet van Vuuren Primary School, also in Joburg as well as Burgher Right Primary School. My secondary education was at Elandspoort High School,” Mabunda said.

He holds a national diploma in logistics and an advanced diploma in supply chain management from the Tshwane University of Technology.

Remembering his radio debut at the age of 15, he said: “It was in 2011 and I was in Grade 9. I hosted and co-hosted a Saturday radio show called RockaFella on Tshwane FM. The story of me joining radio is interesting. At the age of 13, I was a big fan of Tshwane FM. I used to call on every show.

“I then got an invite to visit the station, and that became a routine every Saturday.

“I learnt about radio to understand what it meant. Two years later, the host of RockaFella didn’t pitch, and I offered to host the show.

“The rest is history,” he said.

Fast forward to 2021, and Mabunda is host on one of the most popular commercial radio station in the country, Capricorn FM.

He is drawing from the experiences gained over the years – from the days of RockerFella to Tshwane FM’s breakfast show and the afternoon drive.

While with the afternoon show, he was nominated best presenter and show at the Liberty Radio Awards.

Mabunda is also one of the most young talented DJs around.

“My first gig, apart from playing at high school balls was at Cappello Sunnypark, Pretoria.

“In 2016, I was nominated best house DJ at the 012 Hall of fame awards as well as in 2017. I was nominated best DJ at the Pheli Awards.”

Not only is Given on the radio or in the DJ booth, he hosts shows across the country called 2 Hours Of Given Littleman which he does to further grow his brand, his reach and also to get people accustomed to the type of music he plays as a club DJ.

“It is a way to work with other brands that might be serving to the contribution of my growth,” he said.

He has already hosted a few with success. However, with his recent name change, the concept is now called 2 Hours Of Given Mabunda.

Pretoria News