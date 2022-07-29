Glaring issues to be discussed as ANC National Policy Conference gets underway

Mashudu Sadike and Baldwin Ndaba Pretoria - The much anticipated 6th ANC National Policy Conference got underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg today.

Story continues below Advertisement

Glaring issues that are to be discussed include the step-aside resolution that was taken at the same venue in 2017 and also cadre deployment. The step-aside issue looks set to divide scores of delegates attending the conference into “I do and I don’t” power blocks. At the moment, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are the only provincial ANC bodies that have come out to condemn the step-aside policy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the 6th ANC National Policy Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) But their SACP counterparts are in conference and are not in support of the scraping of the step-aside policy. One of the senior SACP leaders in KZN confirmed to Pretoria News that they would not be supporting any motion for the scrapping of the step-aside policy. “The people who are supporting the scrapping of the step-aside policy are not supporting the renewal of the ANC. They want to maintain anarchy in the ANC,” the SACP member said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The conference was expected to start at 9am but just before 11am half of the delegates from all provinces were already inside the hall with others trickling in from across the country and it was about to begin. Speaking to Pretoria News deputy minister of state security and ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa said it was all systems go for the conference to proceed. “Almost 99 or 100% have been registered and most provinces have arrived or are arriving.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The discussions about preparations for this policy conference started way back in provinces. So here is a culmination of the work that has been going on in provinces. “That's why all what you will see here will be recommendations from provinces. “By its definition in terms of the Constitution this meeting has has no power to take a decision. It must still have a command to the National Conference, which is coming in December.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The situation and the mood in the country at the moment is that of high cost of living and that of high fuel prices. “The situation of the high rate of unemployment and an economy that is not growing. So that is a preoccupation we will be discussing. “This conference carries the aspirations and hopes of millions of South Africans, so we can not disappoint them when we emerge here. We must give that hope to South Africa and that indeed, we are concerned in many other areas.