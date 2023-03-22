‘Gold digger wife’ forfeits half of joint estate in divorce ruling

Pretoria - The short-lived marriage between a former political science student and a high-ranking member of the provincial legislature 39 years her senior has ended in divorce with the woman forfeiting half their joint estate. The woman told the high court in Bloemfontein their marriage was on the rocks as they did not see eye to eye.

The husband, also a grandfather, said he suspected she married him for his money and political connections. He also suspected she was embarrassed to be seen in public with him. The woman turned to court to obtain a divorce order, coupled with an order that half their joint estate – mostly his money – should go to her. In a counter-application, the husband asked that she forfeit the benefits. The couple were married in community of property in October 2019 but separated about 11 months later. During this time, they lived only for a fraction of the time together.

The wife testified that they met in 2012, while she was a political science student and he was a high-ranking provincial legislature member. In 2014, they were engaged but split a few months later. They resumed their relationship again towards the end of 2014. In early 2015 they had a child together. Two years later, the wife bought a property in her own name. At that time, the husband had three properties. At the end of June 2019, they had a short discussion about marriage but did not specifically agree that they would be married in community of property.

As a result of her busy schedule, they would register the marriage and have a celebration at a later stage. The parties registered their marriage in October 2019, but lived separately until January 2020. They again lived together for a short while, but the wife said she wanted to move back to her luxury home. Soon after they broke up. The wife said she was fed-up with him maintaining his ex-wife and grandchildren.

But the husband said the age difference between them was the problem. He also believed the wife married him to enhance her financial position. He said the financial demands made on him were extravagant and beyond his capability. The court noted that both parties had immovable properties and cars registered in their names at the time of the commencement of the marriage. The husband also has R5 million – his living annuity. The wife has investments, shares and savings totalling R100 000. The court said it was a 14-month marriage, and the couple acted independently and managed their separate estates. The court also noted the age gap and the husband’s claims that the wife wanted to cash-in on him and advance herself in the political arena via his influence.