Gomora informal settlement protest over removal of illegal electricity

Disgruntled dwellers of Gomora informal settlement this week took to the streets after the City of Tshwane removed their illegal electricity connections in the area. MMC for Human Settlements Ofentse Madzebatela strongly condemned acts of violence and illegal electricity connections.

Videos circulating on social media showed that protesters used burning tyres to barricade the entrance to the settlement on Tuesday evening. The SAPS and metro police officers monitored the protest to maintain law and order. Two years ago the Gomora residents in the west of Pretoria accused the City of failing to heed to their service delivery demands, which included installation of electricity.

Residents previously bitterly complained about lack of ablution facility and water supply. In March this year, Madzebatela joined Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa for the official opening of a borehole for Gomora. This week, Madzebatela said the City has put plans in motion to address challenges at the informal settlement challenges.

“Currently, the settlement receives electricity from the City and other rudimentary services through water tankers and chemical toilets in the absence of engineering services in the area. Efforts to address this include the commissioning of a borehole service a few months ago and the building of a reservoir in Booysens that will ensure continued provision of clean drinking water to the area,”he said. He said the City began with a relocation of 440 households to Booysens Ext 4 as part of addressing the housing challenges in Gomora and surrounding areas. “We have also relocated 360 households from the Rand Water and Sasol pipeline servitudes to The Orchards Ext 110, where we are establishing a new township. The remaining group will be catered for in Andeon Ext 37,”he said.

He said a contractor will be appointed soon, adding that the City has planned to start work at Ext 37 from July 1 this year. “We are also progressing well with Andeon Ext 46 and that will see a further 1 249 households being relocated soon,” he said. The City was also looking at providing social housing initiatives to help house residents as part of its plans to address the housing backlog.