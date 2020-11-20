Gomorrah informal settlement residents march to Tshwane House, demand electricity and water

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Frustrated residents from Gomorrah informal settlement marched to Tshwane House demanding temporary electricity and running water. The group of residents from the section Malusi One said they were the first and original dwellers of the old Pretoria West township but remain without basic services. Singing and dancing with placards outside Tshwane House, they called on the new council to do right by them because it did not make sense that new sections in the township had electricity while they still lived in the dark. Last week they gathered outside the Pretoria West police station demanding that corrupt officers who worked with criminals who hide in their community be investigated and rooted out. They said they have begun their journey to fight for their rights and their protest was intensified when one of their community members burnt in a shack last week.

Community member Boshielo Elmond said: "Our people are tired and we are here to demand that the new administration in charge of Tshwane steps in and resolves our old grievances.

"These people are here to say we want temporary electricity and we will pay and help the City raise revenue. That would help combat a lot of illegal connections and also keep our people safe.

"Our people are dying in burning shacks because we still use candles and this are not safe for us. It cannot be right that after over two decades we are still living without electricity.

"There are newer stands or sections in Gomorrah who were provided with electricity. That on its own is just unfair and causes tension. We also want running water. These things are basic services that will make our lives easier as citizens.

"These people are employees who contribute to taxes and play a part in the economy of this country. They are here to ask to be provided for so that they don't feel like they are outsiders in their own City.

"We also want the City to help investigate some individuals who pretend to be community leaders and use the name Sanco to go around demanding funds in the name of the community at the firms in Pretoria West.

"We also raised this at the Pretoria West police station when we marched there. We are saying enough is enough. We are taking back our community and we are demanding what is due to us.

"These demands are not new, we have been coming here to the City for years now. We want action now."

The residents will await feedback from the City.

Pretoria News