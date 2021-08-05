Good Shepherd Organisation helped with food for hungry children, volunteers

Pretoria - NPO Heaven’s Defence Force in Soshanguve this week roped in Hollywood Bets to assist the Good Shepherd Organisation facility with groceries and lunch for volunteer staff members. Good Hope Shepherd, based in Block JJ, runs a daily feeding scheme serving more than 60 unprivileged children with lunch and supper.

Heaven’s Defence Force founder Pule Goqo said they saw the need to assist Good Hope Shepherd with groceries as it was battling to feed the number of children who were struggling for lunch and supper. “We decided to do things differently – we decided not to only get groceries for the kids, but also to cook lunch for the six staff members at Good Hope Shephard. “I think as NPOs, sometimes we don’t get our roses while we are still alive. I think with us cooking for them, we wanted to appreciate them and encourage them to keep doing the good work. This is proof that as NPOs in Soshanguve, we can work together towards one common purpose,” said Goqo. Good Hope Shephard founder Mokgadi Ramonyai expressed her gratitude for the groceries and saluted Heaven’s Defence Force and Hollywood Bets for pampering her team for the day.

Ramonyai said initially she started a dance group in the community to keep the children busy, but noticed that most of the children who would come to practice were hungry. “Most of the children around here are hungry, they don’t get to eat lunch and supper. I know how it feels to go to bed without food in the house – growing up, my father lost his job and my mom used to work as a hawker to put food on the table and it was tough. “We are struggling with office equipment and kitchen things. The feeding scheme was born from the dance and cultural group we have here, so we want to keep these kids busy and groom them to become leaders of tomorrow.