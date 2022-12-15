Government officials bust for allegedly committing R60m vehicle licence registration fraud

The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks are cracking the whip on vehicle fleet owners and representatives of companies who conspired with officials to commit a R60 million vehicle licence registration fraud. The first 14 government officials bust include officials from the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison based at the Natis helpdesk and staff members from various registering authorities including Mbombela, Piet Retief, Lydenburg and Delmas.

The anti-corruption unit and the Hawks are set to arrest fleet owners and company representatives who allegedly conspired with the officials to have vehicle licence fees and arrears, worth millions of rands, written off. Vehicle discs indicating zero amounts owed would then be issued to owners. In exchange, the owners or representatives would deposit 50% of the amount owing into the personal accounts of the officials as gratification. Speaking to Pretoria News, RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane said two more suspects, one is a clerk based at KwaMhlushwa registering authority and the other is a vehicle fleet owner, were bust on Tuesday after investigators went out to make more busts.

"The two suspects appeared at Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning and were granted R15 000 bail each. The matter was postponed to February 21 next year. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected," said Zwane. To avoid landing in trouble, he said motorists should rather renew their vehicle licence discs online on the Natis website and the discs will be delivered to the address of the motorists’ choice. He encouraged members of the public to report fraud and corruption to the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit at the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Last week, the 14 officials were in court and their case was also postponed to February 21. They are out on R15 000 bail each. They have been charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Pretoria News