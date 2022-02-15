Grace Bible Church’s 20th Annual Achievers Awards honours pupils who excelled in matric

Pretoria - After a two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Grace Bible Church held its 20th Annual Achievers Awards to honour and celebrate pupils who excelled in the 2021 matric exams. The event held at the church’s Soweto main base on Sunday and streamed across other branches countrywide and on social media, was led by veteran broadcaster and Grace Bible Church minister Ike Phaahla.

He opened the programme by sharing his story of how as a youngster, after believing that God was a rewarder of those who diligently follow Him, he duly received his first job as a broadcaster a week later. Phaahla said the past two years had shown that the lives of people could be turned around in a second. Ngoakana Morapane, one of the three Grace Bible Church members who also received awards. Picture: Supplied In paying tribute to the class of 2021, he said some of the pupils lost teachers, friends and family to the pandemic, but nonetheless persevered and “make us proud with their result”.

He added: “You have proven that we can persevere and rise as a nation. Your parents, community and country are expecting a lot from you. There will be challenges and temptations, but God will always be with you. Failure is not an option. “To those who did not perform well, do not despair; dust yourself up and make those around you proud.” Fulu Netsianda, a former recipient of the awards, shared her journey with the class of 2021. She said she was at the same stage three years ago and had just completed her degree at Wits University. She is now pursuing her honours degree.

Grace Bible Church awarded Raymond Mamabolo (in absentia) of Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe an award for being the best matric learner in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied Netsianda said the first year at Wits was an adjustment to higher education life, with the second yet another adjustment due to the pandemic and previously unknown challenges, such as online learning and teaching. She serves at Grace Bible Church Pimville in the sign language department. She attributed her success to God's word, prayer and a lot of hard work.

Letsibogo principal Ellen Mathopo too has been on the stage several times to collect awards for her Meadowlands Zone 3, Soweto secondary school. In her address, Mathopo said the awards event was one of the things that motivated pupils at the school to work harder. Bongi Nxumalo, on behalf of Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi, expressed her gratitude to Grace Bible Church for the support.

Nxumalo said Gauteng was proud of the class of 2021 pupils, who achieved great results. “Given the circumstances, we are very proud. We would like to urge parents to keep on supporting their children. Fulu Ntsianda, a past recipient of the Grace Bible Church’s Achievers Awards. Picture: Supplied “This group of learners have been with us since 2010. We are celebrating their success; they made it. They are the cohort on whom a new curriculum was introduced four years ago. “We still wonder where everyone got such strength from to reach this far. Gauteng contributed a large percent of the pass rate in the country and we are going to give a chance to those who didn't get good marks as well.

“We had 132 000 leaders and six districts in Gauteng were in the top 10 nationally. Parents, we are very proud of you. The teachers and principals are counting on you. We have a system that is already oiled.” She further urged parents to trust township schools and added that some of the top performing schools in the provinces were based in the townships. “On behalf of the department, I want to thank you for trusting us with your children for more than 10 years. We taught them discipline and other valuable lessons. These are the leaders of the future leaders.”

Each top school and pupil received R30 000 and trophies, courtesy of Grace Bible Church and several sponsors. Grace Bible Church founder and presiding bishop Mosa Sono presented the awards to the matriculants. Raymond Mamabolo of Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, near Cullinan, Pretoria was named the best learner in Gauteng.

Regional recipients were Matlala Nthabeleng of Enridge Secondary School in Ekurhuleni, Dinelelo Karabo of Forte Secondary School in Dube, Soweto, Dineo Segale of Moqhaka Secondary School in Sebokeng, Sisanda Ngqabayi of Lodirile Secondary School in the West Rand and Gonani Tlangenani of Saulridge Secondary School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Khensani Maringa was awarded for being the best learner with special needs. Maringa wrote her matric exam at Filadelfia Secondary School in Soshanguve. Other matriculants who received awards were Grace Bible Church members Nyakallo Peete, Bongane Magabane and Ngoakana Morapane.