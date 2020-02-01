Grade R pupils finally settle in after first-day tears and tantrums









Mthokozisi puts up a fight on the first day of school. Picture: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The phrase “time heals all wounds” has proved true for pupils who were kicking and screaming on their first day of school. Barely a month into the academic year, many children are having the time of their lives and the anxiety is gone. They are more eager to wake up every morning and go to school, the place they initially saw as a prison for them. Among them is Grade R pupil Mthokozisi Dulamo, who was in tears on the first day of school. On that day, he repeatedly kicked his classroom door and tried to escape while screaming from the top of his lungs, an indication that didn’t want to be at school were evident from day one. From about 7am when children lined up to be sorted to their different classes, Mthokozisi was already in tears and clinging on to his mother. Mthokozisi Dulamo has settled in well at FF Ribeiro Primary School, despite resisting during the first day of the academic year a few weeks ago. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Firmly gripping on her clothes and hiding behind her back, he didn’t even flash a smile to other children. “I don’t want school; I want to go home. Mom you don’t love me,” he screamed, causing other children to go into a ruckus He has now done a 360-degree about-turn and become the life of his class at FF Ribeiro Primary School in Mamelodi.

Mthokozisi was entertaining the class with his playful antics this week. He jumped up and down as he flashed numerous smiles, at some point even dancing with a classmate.

His twin sister, Lihle, was in a joyous mood, as shehad been on the first day. She continued to be inquisitive and smiled continuously.

Their teacher, Philippine Mokoena, said by the third day of school Mthokozisi was friendlier and interacted with other children.

She said it was always a matter of time for pupils to settle in. “It can take anywhere from one day to two weeks, depending on their temperament, to adjust,” she said.

She said the common cause was separation anxiety and children often fed off the emotions of the people around them.

“This is particularly true when it comes to their parents. Separation anxiety in children can actually be linked to that of their parents about a child starting school,” she said.

And while others had separation anxiety, thousands struggled to find placement, prompting the provincial education department to seek help from private schools to ensure that all pupilss had a place in grades 1 or 8.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the admission processes this year had been “painful”, because of the new regulations and the impact these had on parents.

Desperate parents of unplaced pupils flocked to department offices across the province to plead their cases.

Lesufi said the biggest headache that needed to be resolved was placement in schools that had been approached by the department last year to increase their capacity to accommodate more pupils with either bigger or mobile classes.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed all pupils had been placed.

Pretoria News