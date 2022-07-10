Graveyard gun salute bullet lands toddler in hospital

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane A YEAR-OLD girl had to be hospitalised after being accidentally wounded when a stray bullet from a local grave site struck her in the leg while she was playing at home.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened during a funeral that took place in Pienaar outside Mbombela on Saturday. “A one-year-old baby girl sadly became a victim and sustained some injuries after being shot by a stray bullet as she was playing at home while a funeral activity was being held at the cemetery in Pienaar. The incident occurred yesterday around 12.45 pm,” said Mdhluli. Mdhluli said the girl stays near the grave site in Thekwane North.

“The minor is said to have been playing outside the house. Gunshot sounds were reportedly heard coming from the nearby graveyard where there was a burial and moments later the child was heard screaming. “When her mother rushed outside to find out what was happening to her daughter, she noticed that the baby was bleeding on her lower body,” he said. The colonel said the girl was immediately rushed to a nearby clinic in a private vehicle, where she was transferred to hospital for treatment.

“The medical staff confirmed that she had a gunshot wound to her leg, however, the child had to be swiftly transferred to hospital. Police were then alerted about the incident by their counterparts from the hospital and upon arrival, a case of attempted murder was opened with an immediate launch of a manhunt for those behind the shooting,” Mdhluli said. The police have requested members of the public to come forward with information that can help with their investigation by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or sending information via MYSAPSAPP. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said.