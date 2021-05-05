Great-grandmother of two girls found dead, burnt in Atteridgeville wants to bury them

Pretoria - The great-grandmother of the two little girls whose bodies were found burnt in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville is pleading to be given a chance to bury them before she dies.

Virginia Motseneng is the great-grandmother of the two siblings aged 8 and 5 who were allegedly murdered, burnt and found dumped in February.

The gruesome act was allegedly committed by the children’s 25-year-old mother who was arrested shortly after the bodies were discovered.

Motseneng said she had been battling to make peace with what had happened and was even having difficulty sleeping since the death of her great-grandchildren.

She said all police had informed them to date was that they were still awaiting for the DNA of the children and told us of the delay in getting the bodies released.

#NotInMyName Secretary General Themba Masango speaks outside the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court at the appearance of the 25-year-old mother arrested for the killing of her two children. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

“As far as we know my granddaughter has confessed to killing her children so we were hoping that would speed things up so we can put these children to rest. The law can continue to deal with their mother as this is the life she chose but at least the children will finally be at peace.”

“All I want is the chance for me to bury those children because I am old and sickly, I just don't want to die before burying them because I raised them and these postponements are just delaying our grieving process.”

The family was speaking after the matter which was due to resume in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court earlier today had to be postponed as the prosecutor presiding over the matter was not present.

The matter will return to court on June 14.

