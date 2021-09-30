Guard shot in Rooihuiskraal cash-in-transit heist

Pretoria - Criminals targeting cash-in-transit vehicles have struck twice in three days in Pretoria, the latest at a Sasol service station in Rooihuiskraal. According to some of the witnesses, Fidelity guards were attacked by two armed men as they made their way out of the fuel station, situated next to [email protected] yesterday afternoon.

The men shot and injured one of the security guards and made off with an undisclosed amount of money that had just been collected from Sasol. The injured security guard was airlifted by Netcare 911. On Sunday, another Fidelity vehicle was brazenly attacked while parked outside the SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit in Vonkprop Road, Silverton.

It was reported that 30 men wielding AK47s ambushed the van at around 9.15am, while it was en route to a G4S cash collection depot. In what appeared to be a co-ordinated attack, some of the robbers targeted the van, ramming it into the police building, while the remaining members focused their attention on disarming the backup vehicle, leaving one security guard injured. Police confirmed that 10 vehicles were used, with a white BMW used to ram the cash van which was set alight and burnt out.

Other vehicles used included four Ford Rangers, two Toyota Hilux bakkies, a BMW, Mercedes and a VW Tiguan. In addition to making away with an undisclosed amount of money, the robbers also took 9mm pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition. Earlier this month, outside the Danville Post Office in Pretoria West, a gang of armed men bombed an armoured vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.